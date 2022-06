Planet Labs Slides 17% On Wider Q1 Loss

(RTTNews) - California-based company, Planet Labs PBC (PL), saw its stock drop 18% in the Wednesday trading session after the company reported a wider loss in the first quarter, year over year.

The company reported a loss of $44.36 million or $0.17 loss per share compared to a loss of $29.25 million or $0.64 loss per share last year. On average 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the loss to be $0.15 per share.

The stock is currently trading hands at $4.22, down $0.92 or 17.96% since the previous close at $5.15, The stock opened at $4.76 in the morning. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between $3.70 and $12.15 per share.