|
06.09.2022 16:02:00
Planet Smoothie Introduces Three New Smoothies Made with Avocado
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie is now offering three new creamy avocado smoothies as part of their menu: Avo-Loco, Piña Paradise and Nutty Avocado. Refreshing and flavorful, but also rich in healthy fats and essential nutrients, the new avocado smoothies are available in all Planet Smoothie stores for a limited time beginning September 6.
The Avo-Loco smoothie contains avocado, cocoa, bananas, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, vanilla and honey. The Piña Paradise smoothie features avocado, pineapple, leafy greens and passion fruit. Lastly, the Nutty Avocado smoothie is blended with avocado, peanut butter, bananas, almond milk, honey and granola.
"By adding avocado, we are incorporating a natural source of iron and potassium to our new smoothies," said Nicole Butcher, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Additionally, because avocados are high in healthy fats and fiber, our new smoothies will help our guests feel more satisfied and keep them feeling full for longer."
About Planet Smoothie
Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.
For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-smoothie-introduces-three-new-smoothies-made-with-avocado-301617506.html
SOURCE Planet Smoothie
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. In Fernost schlossen die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.