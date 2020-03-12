Planet Water Foundation Postpones World Water Day Programs in 7 Countries Pending Further Guidance on Health and Travel Restrictions Caused by COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Water Foundation, a leading non-profit organization that addresses global water poverty by providing clean water access and hygiene education programs, is announcing the postponement of all event and project installations and activities to ensure the health and safety of children and volunteers in all seven countries where installation of water filtration systems and hygiene education programs were scheduled in advance of World Water Day, from March 16-21.

"Out of the abundance of caution and concern for all of our recipient communities and Donor Partner volunteers who would be susceptible to, or potentially convey, the coronavirus, we have determined it is best for us to postpone Project 24 installations until the situation improves and upon further guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO). All of our Donor Partners remain committed to the service of these communities and will fulfill installations when it is safe and prudent to do so for everyone," said Mark Steele, Founder and CEO of Planet Water Foundation.

Project 24 is Planet Water Foundation's World Water Day program that engages global brands to take action in the goal to end water poverty. Community sponsorships include: Starbucks, Xylem, Inc., Coca-Cola, SWM International, Watts Water Technologies, Freudenberg, NortonLifeLock, Becton Dickinson, Electrolux, Columbia Sportswear, Metito and Hung Yen Knitting & Dyeing Co.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the word's most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed more than 1,300 projects that provide clean water access to more than one million people across 15 countries through strategic partnerships with organizations such as Xylem, Inc., Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase, Marriott International, Expedia, Electrolux, and Watts Water Technologies, among others. For more information, visit us at www.planet-water.org.

Contact:

Mark Cain

Planet Water Foundation

(480) 319-4630

mark.cain@planet-water.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-water-foundation-postpones-world-water-day-programs-in-7-countries-pending-further-guidance-on-health-and-travel-restrictions-caused-by-covid-19-301022321.html

SOURCE Planet Water Foundation