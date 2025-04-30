Planisware Aktie

Planisware für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40B0L / ISIN: FR001400PFU4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.04.2025 20:00:00

Planisware - Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Availability of the 2024
Universal Registration Document

Paris, France, April 30, 2025 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces the approval of its 2024 Universal Registration Document by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2025 under the approval number n° R.25-002.

The Universal Registration Document notably includes:

  • The annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024;
  • The management report ;
  • The corporate governance report;
  • The sustainability report
  • The description of the share buyback program;
  • The Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • The information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

This Universal Registration Document can be consulted or downloaded from the Planisware website, planisware.com, in the investors section.

Contact

Investor RelationsMedia
Benoit d’AmécourtBrunswick Group
Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon
benoit.damecourt@planisware.complanisware@brunswickgroup.com
+33 6 75 51 41 47+33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 750 employees across 16 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Planiswaremehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Planiswaremehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Planisware 23,65 -0,63% Planisware

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:22 April 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
27.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 17
26.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.04.25 KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schließlich wenig bewegt -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt konnte seine Verluste am Mittwoch ausgleichen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street macht zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen