Planisware - Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris, France, April 30, 2025 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces the approval of its 2024 Universal Registration Document by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2025 under the approval number n° R.25-002.

The Universal Registration Document notably includes:

The annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024;

The management report ;

The corporate governance report;

The sustainability report

The description of the share buyback program;

The Statutory Auditors' reports;

The information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.





This Universal Registration Document can be consulted or downloaded from the Planisware website, planisware.com, in the investors section.

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 750 employees across 16 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

