Planisware - Implementation of a liquidity contract

Paris, France, May 13, 2024 – Planisware, a leading B2B SaaS provider in the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces it has implemented a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN code: FR001400PFU4) with Rothschild Martin Maurel, in accordance with the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.

The purpose of this contract is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to provide market making services for Planisware’s shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and to promote the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of the listing of Planisware’s shares.

For the implementation of this contract, € 1,800,000 have been allocated to the liquidity account.

This contract will take effect as from May 14 2024 and has an initial term of 12 months, renewable by tacit agreement for successive 12-month periods.

This new contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision. It may also be suspended at Planisware’s request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares giving entitlement to dividends before their detachment, for a period specified by the Issuer.

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business ("B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With close to 700 employees across 12 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 545 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol "PLNW”). For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/

Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

