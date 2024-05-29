Planisware - Strong success of employee shareholding offer

Strong success of employee shareholding offer

Completion of employee share offering

Strong demand from employees in all regions concerned

Capital increase involving 370,000 newly-issued shares (0.53% of capital)





Paris, France, May 29, 2024 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces today the success of its offer reserved for employees, conducted concurrently with the IPO process. This offering was for a maximum of 370,000 shares to be issued, representing around 0.53% of the share capital, offered at a 30% discount to the price offered in the global Initial Public Offering to institutional investors.

369 employees (i.e. 73% of the eligible employees worldwide) participated in the offering, with the total subscription exceeding the maximum amount set for the capital increase. Following this operation, employees (current and former employees and managers of the Group) hold 7.0% of the share capital of Planisware SA.

Pierre Demonsant, Co-founder and Chairman of Planisware, commented: "I am proud of the success of this capital increase reserved for the Group's employees. Following the success of the global offering to institutional investors, this excellent level of participation is a strong signal of employee shareholder support for the Group's model and strategy. This operation will also enable us to propose a better sharing of the Group's value creation and to align everyone's interests in the Group's development.”

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined General Meeting of April 15, 2024, and concurrently with the Company's IPO, Planisware proposed an offer reserved for Company employees.

The offer was made to employees in France, Germany, the United States, and Canada, within the framework of company savings plans and the international group savings plan. Eligible employees were required to have at least three months' employment history and to be effectively employed on the last day of the subscription period.

As the total amount of subscriptions received exceeded the maximum nominal amount of the capital increase set as part of the offer, the company issued 370,000 new shares at a price of 11.20 euros per new share, i.e. a nominal value of 0.10 euros and a premium of 11.10 euros per share.

The newly-created shares are ordinary shares, assimilable to existing shares from the date of issue. The listing of these shares on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR FR001400PFU4) has been applied for as soon as they are issued.

The newly-created shares carry dividend rights, entitling their holders to dividends that may be paid in respect of the 2024 financial period.

In accordance with the French Labor Code and the provisions of employee savings plans, shares subscribed under the employee share offering will be unavailable for a period of five years, except in the event of one of the early unlocking provisions of the French Labor Code.

This increase brings the Company's share capital to € 6,976,100.00, divided into 69,761,000, each with a nominal value of € 0.10, fully subscribed and paid-up.



