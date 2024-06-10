10.06.2024 18:00:00

Planisware - total number of shares and voting rights end of may

Monthly information relating to the total number of shares making and voting rights up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16
of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Name and address of the Company:         Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :        200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Declaration date

Date d’arrêté
des informations		Total number of shares

Nombre total d’actions composant le capital		Total number of voting rights

Nombre total
de droits de vote


31/05/2024



69,761,000



69,761,000

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Planiswaremehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Planiswaremehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Planisware 26,19 4,09% Planisware

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Europawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid belasten: ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag uneins. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen