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20.05.2026 13:36:46
Planned fuel duty rise to be scrapped, says Keir Starmer
PM tells Commons extending the temporary 5p cut is a necessary response to cost-of-living pressuresUK politics live – latest updatesKeir Starmer has announced an extension to the temporary 5p cut in fuel duty, as widely expected, telling the Commons it was a necessary response to cost-of-living pressures.Before a wider package of measures due to be announced by Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, on Thursday, Starmer used prime minister’s questions to announce the extended freeze and a vehicle tax break for the haulage industry. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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