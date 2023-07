Planning a 2024 Wedding? 5 Money Moves You'll Want to Make Ahead of Time

Weddings are generally expensive -- that's no secret. But when you're getting married, your wedding should be only one of many financial topics that you and your betrothed should talk about and act on.Here's a look at five topics to think hard about and to discuss with your spouse-to-be. Doing so can lead to a more harmonious marriage -- and possibly a more financially comfortable one, too.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel