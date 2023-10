Planning to Claim Social Security at 62? That Could Be a Big Mistake

The age you begin taking Social Security is one of the most important retirement decisions you'll make.You can file for benefits as early as age 62, but the longer you wait (up to age 70), the more you'll receive each month. While there's not necessarily a right or wrong time to start taking Social Security, there are major advantages and disadvantages to consider.Claiming as early as possible at age 62 can be the right decision in some cases. But in others, it could be a costly mistake. Here's what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel