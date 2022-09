Planning to Retire Early? Here's Why a Roth IRA Might Not Be for You

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The core tenant of the FIRE movement is to create as big of a gap as possible between your earnings and your spending. What you do with the difference -- your savings -- can make a world of difference in how quickly you can reach financial independence.Of course you want to invest those savings, but choosing the best accounts to invest in can dramatically reduce your tax liability throughout your lifetime. While Roth retirement accounts might be part of those plans, they shouldn't be a priority for the vast majority of people pursuing early retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading