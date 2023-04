Planning to Retire in 2024? Make These 2 Social Security Moves Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're planning to retire in 2024, you may be counting down the weeks or even the days until that milestone hits. Retirement can be a very exciting period of life. And if you happen to have a job that's stressful in nature, you may be excited to finally leave it behind.But it's important to get a handle on your plans for Social Security before your retirement becomes official. If you're planning to exit the workforce in 2024, make these important Social Security moves today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading