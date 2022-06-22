Planning to Retire on Social Security Alone? Ask Yourself These 2 Questions First.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some people neglect their retirement savings because there simply isn't enough money left over for IRA or 401(k) contributions after accounting for their various expenses. But for others, it's more of an active decision -- one that centers on choosing to fall back on Social Security instead.Now Social Security may end up paying you a decent monthly benefit. But before you decide to make that your only source of income during your senior years, be sure to run through these essential questions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading