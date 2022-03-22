Planon Again Named an Industry Leader by Independent Research Firm

BRAINTREE, Mass. , March 22, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Planon is pleased to again be recognized as a 'Leader' in the Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) 2022. In the report, Planon's market-leading digital workplace and smart building solutions are acknowledged for delivering end-to-end real estate management capabilities, comprehensive workplace services tools for employees, advanced business intelligence integrations, and broad functionality for facility management service providers.

This Verdantix Green Quadrant® analysis focuses on Planon's innovative IWMS platform, covering real estate portfolio and financial management, lease management, asset and maintenance management, capital project management, space management, workplace services, occupant well-being and safety, and energy and sustainability management. Planon has remained in the Leaders Quadrant since Verdantix first ran the IWMS Green Quadrant report in 2017.

"Planon's capabilities score exemplifies the strong functionality the integrated platform has across many of the core IWMS domains, making it a consistently strong performer across all benchmarks. Planon also has one of the largest IWMS user bases, with more than 2,500 organizations using its platform across various industries, such as corporates, healthcare and universities," stated Joy Trinquet, Industry Analyst Smart Buildings of Verdantix.

"The foundation for Planon's success has always been our drive to make technology work more efficiently for our clients and our high investment in Research & Development. Our advanced set of capabilities allows organizations to connect buildings, people and processes, by eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform," said Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of the Planon Group. "I am very proud of this recognition, which is a testament to our incredibly talented people. Their hard work and determination to empower all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights are again reflected in the Verdantix report and our leadership position in the Green Quadrant."

Considering all supplier offerings assessed in the Green Quadrant analysis, Verdantix believes that Planon should be included on shortlists by:

Global firms that need to track and report on assets around the world.

Facility services firms looking for new software to improve productivity and manage operations.

Universities looking for a proven campus management solution.

Firms pursuing an ambitious digitization program.

A free excerpt of the IWMS Green Quadrant can be downloaded here.

Verdantix – an independent research and consulting firm with a focus on innovative technologies that optimize business operations – compiles this IWMS solution benchmark every two years, assessing the major vendors according to the capabilities of their software applications and the strength of their momentum in the market.

In compiling the Green Quadrant, Verdantix looks at strategic success metrics including vision and strategy, installed customer base, organizational and financial resources. The Green Quadrant also assesses capabilities like IT systems integration, business intelligence, user interface, mobile apps, configurability, and enterprise reporting.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Smart Sustainable Building Management software that connects buildings, people and processes. By eliminating data silos and aligning solutions into one shared information platform, Planon provides all building stakeholders with actionable and meaningful insights. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings. Our mission is to anticipate the insights and data that our clients need so you can succeed with growth strategies, invest wisely and optimize performance.

