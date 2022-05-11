Plant-based Chicken Brand Haofood Elevates Presence Through Partnership with Leading Convenience Store Chain Lawson

Haofood's satay nugget on a stick will retail at 2,300 Lawson stores in China

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haofood , today announced a new partnership with leading Chinese convenience store Lawson where customers will gain greater access to its products. Starting today, Haofood's all-new satay nugget on a stick will retail at 2,300 Lawson stores in China.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Lawson and look forward to bringing a different experience to our customers with our new satay nugget on a stick. At Haofood, our goal is to make plant-based chicken products accessible to people. We set our focus on China, the world's most populous country for a start, as we believe that there can be a significant impact on carbon footprint reduction as customers here turn towards alternative meat products," shared Astrid Prajogo, Founder & CEO of Haofood.

The collaboration comes at a time where China's millennials are embracing and adopting flexitarian, vegetarian and vegan diets in record numbers as they increasingly become aware of the environmental impact and health concerns brought about by meat consumption. While there is a growing appetite for sustainable alternatives to meat, customers in China demand great-tasting products, a competitive advantage that Haofood has, and its innovative Innotein technology. The result of it is a high-quality plant-based chicken with texture similar to real meat, and a stronger umami sensation.

The majority of the global population has great concerns for the environment and their health, and this has been especially evident with the pandemic fuelling a shift in consumers' lifestyles and eating habits. An IPSOS study published in 2020 indicated that 95% of consumers in China have heard of plant-based meat products, with 61% of the opinion that consumption of plant-based meat products will be beneficial to their health, and 41% of the opinion that it reduces carbon footprint. At the same time, stresses from modern everyday life, including being in fast-paced work environments, have contributed to an uptake in convenient ready-to-eat products among younger consumers globally.

With these consumption habits taking prevalence, Haofood created the new satay nugget on a stick, an in style, on-the-go snack perfect for Chinese consumers who are looking for convenience and very picky when it comes to the taste and nutritional benefits. For this satay nugget in particular, Haofood is adopting the use of quality soybeans, coupled with Haofood's Innotein™ technology, an innovative end-to-end proprietary technology, Haofood ensures that its products' nutritional benefits are easily absorbed by the human body. The satay nugget on a stick is high in protein and fibre with zero trans-fat, making an ideal choice for a busy workday or even a summer picnic with friends and family.

Since its inception, Haofood has been spearheading the future in food sustainability. It has brought together experienced professionals in the F&B industry, invested in R&D and continued to push boundaries in the expansion of its product portfolio. It has also partnered with various restaurants to bring its chicken dishes to the table.

"This tie back to our mission of sustaining happiness from good food forever. We want to unite past, present, and future through the creation of traditional dishes with our innovative, futuristic products that allow consumers to enjoy sustainable food in the present. We will continue to seek ways to innovate, improve and bring people sustainable alternatives to meat while preserving cultural norms in cooking and making a positive impact on the Earth," added Astrid.

Through this newly established partnership, Haofood will leverage Lawson's 25-years of market experience to accelerate its retail strategy and product availability in China, bringing more delicious, sustainable, and healthy plant-based chicken to consumers.

The new satay nugget on a stick is now available at 2,300 Lawson stores in Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

About Haofood:

Haofood is a food science and technology startup with a mission to sustain happiness from good food forever. With cutting edge technology and science, Haofood is working to produce food in a smarter and more sustainable approach, to fulfill our protein needs today, tomorrow and in the future. They are a pioneer, using peanut protein as the chief ingredients for their first innovation of plant-based chicken. Based in Shanghai, Haofood was founded in 2020 and currently has a presence in over 2500 outlets in China. Haofood creates their product using Innotein, their own end-to-end proprietary innovative technology, to develop a variety of plant-based products from peanuts and other plant protein that has a distinctive texture and strong umami taste profile. The result is a variety of safe, tasty, nutritious plant-based chicken products that are produced with a reduced carbon footprint.

