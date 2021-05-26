Plant-Based Fast Food Chain Completes $7.5MM Series A Raise

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food has completed its $7.5 million Series A capital raise led by Helia Capital USA, Inc. (a subsidiary of Fusion Ventures), Eat Beyond Global Holdings and Batta Foods with additional funding from Aileen Getty.

Co-founder and co-CEO Zach Vouga said that the funds will be used by the plant-based fast-food restaurant chain to continue to execute its expansion plans with a focus on new corporate unit development. Vouga also spoke about finding the right investment partners, "It's important that the capital comes in tandem with an unwavering belief in our mission to change the world."

The Plant Power Restaurant Group also announced the addition of Sebastien Koechli to its Board of Directors. Mr. Koechli is the Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at Fusion Ventures and has over 15 years' experience in private equity investing, M&A, and business finance internationally.

Plant Power Restaurant Group Chief Financial Officer Ed Har stated, "Sebastien brings an extraordinary level of corporate finance experience to the team and his strong acumen is something we really needed as we look ahead and work towards some important milestones."

PLANT POWER FAST FOOD GROWTH STATS

Seven locations operating

Eight new store openings that include Sacramento , Hollywood and Las Vegas

, and The Plant Power Restaurant Group reported year over year (YoY) enterprise-wide retail net sales growth of over 50% (2019 to 2020)

Fusion Ventures Chief Executive Officer Lee Piccoli states, "At Fusion Ventures, our mission is to invest in purpose driven companies that are a rare combination of pure passion and operational excellence, which is the core of any truly great enterprise." Discussing what makes the brand distinctive, Piccoli explains, "Plant Power Fast Food has built something unique and scalable, and the brand has captured the hearts of aspirational consumers whose needs are evolving."

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Headquartered in San Diego, California, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC is a privately held company with a goal of driving a convenient, sustainable and healthier option without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. The company was founded by Mitch Wallis, Zach Vouga and Jeffrey Harris and there are currently seven operating locations in California. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com for locations, hours and menu items. @plantpowerfastfood

