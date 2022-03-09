Plant-Based Frozen Novelty Leader, Dream Pops, Challenges Big Candy With The Launch Of 100% Plant-Based Chocolate Crunch Bites And Superfood Syrups

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Pops, a pioneer in the plant-based frozen novelty space specialized in manufacturing better-for-you, low-calorie ice creams, officially expands into the shelf-stable confectionery aisle with its latest launches of Dream Pops Crunch and Dream Pops Drip.

The launch of Dream Pops Crunch and Dream Pops Drip marks the company's entry into the shelf-stable category.

This expansion will solidify Dream Pops' position as a category leader, further challenging incumbents in the traditional and nostalgic U.S. candy market projected to reach $52.6 billon in size by 2025, Statista estimated.

Both debuting at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California on March 9th, 2022 (Booth #N244), Dream Pops Crunch's chocolate-coated snacks sweetened with coconut sugar will be available in six mouthwatering flavors: Berry Dreams, Vanilla Sky, Birthday Cake, Banana Cream, Mint Chip, and Cookie Dough — all satisfying your sweet desires without dairy, gluten, soy or any artificial ingredients. Each 3.5 oz pouch will retail for $5.99.

Dream Pops Drip, a line of 100% plant-based, superfood syrups, will come in three different varieties: Chocolate, Caramel, and Strawberry. Each 12 fl oz bottle is sweetened with coconut nectar and boosted with baobab, a nutrient-dense super fruit of the Adansonia digitata tree rich in antioxidants, prebiotic properties, multivitamins, and provides a natural citrus flavor. All products are made without high-fructose corn syrup, gums, stabilizers or alternative sweeteners.

Dream Pops Crunch and Drip will become available through direct-to-consumer, Amazon, and select retail stores in April 2022 before rolling out across the U.S.

David Greenfeld, the CEO and Co-Founder of Dream Pops, and a Forbes 30 Under 30 alum, says: "At Dream Pops, our mission is to re-imagine all cult classics desserts with 100% plant-based ingredients, and we believe indulgence should never come at the expense of health and wellness. As our frozen novelty treats are flying off the shelves, we're excited to continue satisfying our loyal fans' cravings for traditional confections without all the junk and to make them available both in retail and now online."

Dream Pops will reach broader health-conscious audiences by adding more than 1,000 U.S. retail stores in Q1 2022. The product was recently made available globally upon securing Whole Foods Market Global authorization.

