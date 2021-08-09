Planting in Forillon National Park as Part of Canada's Two Billion Trees Commitment

Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.

GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, along with Élisabeth Lacoursière, Parks Canada's Gaspésie Field Unit Superintendent, announced that 15,000 trees will be planted in Forillon National Park by 2025.

These trees will be planted as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.

"Nature has been able to comfort and soothe us over the past year thanks to exceptional places like Forillon National Park, which is home to remarkable biodiversity and helps purify the air and water. In addition to these benefits, planting trees is a natural and sustainable solution to climate change. Let us invest in our future with this measure, which combines both the environment and the economy by creating green jobs."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

