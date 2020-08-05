Plasma Therapy Global Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global plasma therapy market.



This report focuses on plasma therapy market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the plasma therapy market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $187.67 million in 2019 to $246.95 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The growth is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the urgent need to treat a growing number of cases. The use of convalescent plasma collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 is one investigational treatment being explored for COVID-19. The market is then expected to stabilize and grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach 291.6 million in 2023.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the plasma therapy ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Plasma Therapy market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider plasma therapy market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The plasma therapy market section of the report gives context. It compares the plasma therapy market with other segments of the plasma therapy market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, plasma therapy indicators comparison.

The plasma therapy market consists of revenues generated by the companies that are engaged in selling and manufacturing plasma therapy products and related services. Plasma therapy is a technique where high concentrations of plasma are transfused or injected to patients to facilitate the healing process. Plasma therapy is frequently used for facial rejuvenation, androgenetic alopecia, and wound healing among others.



North America was the largest region in the plasma therapy market in 2019.



In August 2018, Grifols S.A., a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines based in Spain, announced the acquisition of Biotest US for an amount of $286 million. Through this acquisition, Grifols S.A. is expected to gain access to 22 plasma collections centers of Biotest in the USA and give Biotest the access to the quality supply of raw materials and help patients relying on plasma-based therapies. Biotest U.S. is a geographical unit of Biotech AG based in Germany, which collects plasma for producing critical-care therapies used in different therapeutic areas. Biotest is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company founded in 1946. The company is engaged in supplying plasma protein products and biotherapeutic drugs.



The plasma therapy market covered in this report is segmented by type into pure PRP; leukocyte-rich PRP; pure platelet-rich fibrin (PRF); leukocyte-rich fibrin (L-PRF) and by application into orthopaedics; arthritis; chronic tendinitis; bone repair & regeneration; dermatology; androgenic alopecia; plastic surgery; dental; cardiac muscle injury; others.



The high cost of plasma therapy is expected to hinder the market. The major reason contributing to the high cost is due to the extraction and storage. The procedure of separating plasma and blood cells from the blood is called Plasmapheresis. The cost of plasmapheresis is approximately $5,000 to $10,000 in the United States. Average platelet-rich plasma orthopaedic treatment cost ranges from $350 to $1,050 for a single sitting and it may require 2 to 3 settings for the treatment to be effective. The high cost of plasma therapy hinders many patients to access the treatment thereby impacting the market negatively.



Convalescent plasma therapy, to treat patients suffering from COVID 19 is a leading trend in the plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma is the plasma extracted from the individuals who have been cured of a particular viral infection, as they have antibodies that protect and make them immune to that particular organism. The convalescent plasma is transfused to the patient who is suffering from the viral infection to neutralize the viral infection and induce the active immune response to cure the infection. Convalescent plasma therapy is found to be a safe treatment to cure the patients infected with the coronavirus.



The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market during the forecast period. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a type of plasma therapy, is considered a safe and efficient treatment for osteoarthritis. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a concentrated autologous blood growth factor, which is injected on to the joint to provide symptomatic relief by decreasing the inflammation and slows the progression of osteoarthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 32.5 million people in the USA are suffering from osteoarthritis in 2019. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of osteoarthritis is expected to drive the plasma therapy market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Plasma Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Plasma Therapy Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Plasma Therapy Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Plasma Therapy Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Plasma Therapy Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Plasma Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Plasma Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Plasma Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Plasma Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Plasma Therapy Market



7. China Plasma Therapy Market



8. India Plasma Therapy Market



9. Japan Plasma Therapy Market



10. Australia Plasma Therapy Market



11. Indonesia Plasma Therapy Market



12. South Korea Plasma Therapy Market



13. Western Europe Plasma Therapy Market



14. UK Plasma Therapy Market



15. Germany Plasma Therapy Market



16. France Plasma Therapy Market



17. Eastern Europe Plasma Therapy Market



18. Russia Plasma Therapy Market



19. North America Plasma Therapy Market



20. USA Plasma Therapy Market



21. South America Plasma Therapy Market



22. Brazil Plasma Therapy Market



23. Middle East Plasma Therapy Market



24. Africa Plasma Therapy Market



25. Plasma Therapy Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Plasma Therapy Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Plasma Therapy Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Arthrex, Inc.

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Biotest AG

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Plasma Therapy Market



27. Plasma Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



28. Plasma Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qj86o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plasma-therapy-global-market-report-2020-to-2030---covid-19-growth-and-change-301106825.html

SOURCE Research and Markets