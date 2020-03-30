Plastic Card Company now making Medical Shields to support health care front lines

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard ID Systems is a local West Chester, PA company that is known for producing plastic ID cards, gift cards, and loyalty cards for health clubs, libraries, and salons. They are taking their 33 years of experience and putting it to good use during this crisis by manufacturing face shields for medical workers and others. These face shields will cover the entire face — from eyes to mouth.

Through the years, Vanguard ID Systems has been working closely with the healthcare industry by supplying sterile products for a variety of uses. "We have the equipment, knowledge and manpower to make large quantities of face shields for people in need in the healthcare industry…" says Rick Warther, Founder of Vanguard ID Systems. Warther is no stranger to helping whenever possible, as he previously volunteered as an Angel Flight Pilot providing medical air transportation for patients in need.

The company will be manufacturing face shields on-site. The face shields will be gamma ray irradiated by an off-site partner to help keep the face shields free of any contaminates.

Vanguard is located in a 55,000 square foot building loaded with essential converting equipment to quickly fabricate polyester and polycarbonate flat films to become protective face shields. Vanguard responded to the call for help once before in a crisis when just after 9/11 they stepped up and generated 20,000 key tags to keep track of all of the first responders. Warther explained, "on Friday afternoon after 9/11 we called people back into the factory and quickly produced 20,000 key tags. We had them finished and on a train to ground zero within four hours" We were happy to help.

