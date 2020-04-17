Plastic Surgery Pause Offers both Patients and Physicians Time for Reflection, says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 9article in the Providence Journal looks at the impact of the indefinite nationwide pause on elective surgery, including plastic surgery, on both patients and doctors. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known to colleagues and patients simply as Dr. J, says that this is an excellent time for reflection for everyone. Individuals who are not directly impacted should be very grateful that they and their loved ones are well and that the news about California is mostly sounding a cautiously hopeful note, he says.

Dr. J says that the medical community is working to assure that essential healthcare is available to everyone, noting that he is performing emergency procedures during the coronavirus crisis. Even though he remains busy, the doctor – who has worked pro-bono throughout his career for groups like Operation Smile-- notes that working on emergency procedures here in the Los Angeles area has given him a fresh perspective on the more cosmetically oriented work he does during normal times. He says that, as a plastic surgeon, his job is about making sure people have the best possible quality of life. That's true, he adds, whether he is performing essential or elective procedures and that the work itself is about achieving the highest level of excellence at all times.

For prospective patients considering plastic surgery, he suggests that people take extra time to learn more about the procedures they are considering and also spend some to research specific plastic surgeons. He notes that, when people ask him about a surgeon, he suggests two things in particular. Firstly, patients should only consider board-certified plastic surgeons to ensure safety and a positive outcome. He also suggests that people take a close look at a surgeon's before-and-after pages online, such as his rhinoplasty gallery, to assess a doctor's aesthetic skills. Finally, patients should consider their own feelings very strongly but worry less about what they assume others might think. The only opinion about a procedure that really matters is the patient's, says Dr. J.

Dr. J is offering virtual consultations for patients who want to start the process of getting a procedure. Interested readers can call (310) 228-3151 to learn more. Dr. J's qualifications as a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon double board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery can be seen online along with testimonials and before-and-after photos.

