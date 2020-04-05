Plataine Joins the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) to Strengthen Innovation Partnerships in Automating and Digitizing Factories

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for advanced manufacturing optimization, is excited to announce that it joined the membership network of The National Composites Centre (NCC), the UK research center providing access to cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation. Together, they will present further opportunities on performing digital transformation of advanced manufacturing processes.

The NCC is bringing together composites' experts and leading manufacturers, and as part of the partnership, Plataine will be able to access NCC's world leading facilities to implement its Industrial IoT, AI-based solutions, creating a test environment of the factory of the future. NCC will implement Plataine's Intelligent Digital Assistants, which integrate factory floor machines', systems' and sensor data, to drive AI-based alerts and optimized recommendations to production floor staff.

Announcing the partnership, Avner Ben-Bassat, CEO & President at Plataine said: "We are excited and proud to join the NCC and are looking forward to be working with a team that shares the NCC's commitment and vision to deliver cutting edge technology to the industry."

Marc Funnell, Head of Digital at the National Composites Centre, added: "As world-leaders in composite research, the NCC provide state-of-the-art capabilities for industry. We're excited by this new membership that will enable the NCC to apply AI technology and data science techniques to gain a much more comprehensive understanding of composite processes. This will ultimately demonstrate the potential of digitally enabled manufacturing to produce parts more efficiently whilst maintaining the highest level of quality."

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, GE, Renault F1® Team, IAI, Triumph, General Atomics, AAT Composites, AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation of China), Enercon, Hengshi and Stelia North America. Plataine partners with Google Cloud, Siemens PLM, McKinsey & Company, TE Wire & Cable, VIRTEK, the AMRC with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received a Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan and Innovation Awards from the JEC and CompositesUK organizations, as well as the Shanghai Society of Aeronautics (SSA). For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com.

About the NCC

The National Composites Centre (NCC) is a world-class research centre, where companies of any size and across industry sectors can access cutting-edge technology and specialist engineers. It is one of seven centres that form the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and focuses on accelerating the adoption of high-value, sustainable engineering solutions in composites, in order to stimulate growth, and enhance capability for the benefit of the UK. The NCC has over 350 composite specialists based at its Bristol facility and offers open-access to cutting-edge digital manufacturing technology for the design, and development of new composite products pulling through technology from the lab to large-scale production. Visit http://www.nccuk.com

SOURCE Plataine