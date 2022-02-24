Platform Science's Electronic Logging Device Technology Receives Certification in Canada

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced that its Electronic Logging Device (ELD) technology has been certified in Canada. ELDs connect to the electronic control of a vehicle to make it easier and faster to track, manage, share, and improve the accuracy of a driver's hours of service record. All fleets operating in Canada are required to be equipped with a certified ELD by June 12, 2022.

ELDs are designed to help reduce fatigue-related crashes, injuries, and deaths, lower administrative costs, increase efficiencies, and improve drivers' quality of life.

Platform Science's ELD technology, which is now certified in Canada and approved by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in the U.S., is intended to enable fleets to support their driver's hours of service (HOS) compliance whether the driver is a dedicated Canadian, U.S., or cross-border driver. The technology warns drivers under both U.S. and Canadian HOS rules when they are meeting their duty driving thresholds.

"Platform Science's comprehensive ELD solution will help make the roads in Canada safer by equipping fleets with technology that makes it easy and fast to track and manage driver hours," said Hieu Bui, VP Product, Platform Science. "With certification now in Canada, Platform Science's ELD enables drivers on either side of the border to maintain compliance and improve their driving experience."

Platform Science was added to Canada's list of certified vendors on January 28, 2022.

