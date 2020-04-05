Platinum Decking: Chicago's New Deck Builder - Trex Deck Chicago

CHICAGO, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Decking has announced that it is expanding its operations by opening a branch in Chicago, Illinois. The announcement by the highly-rated decking company to become a Chicago deck builder comes after the company's first year of business in 2019.

In 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, Platinum Decking completed over 75 decking projects, making them one of the top deck builders in the Chicago suburbs. Trex, the industry leader in composite decking, awarded Platinum Decking its "Pro Platinum" status. Trex Pro Platinum is obtained only by both high volume of Trex decks built, as well as maintaining high quality and stellar customer service. As a result, Chicago clients who work with Platinum Decking receive a 10-year labor warranty with their project. Platinum Decking is one of only four Trex Pro Platinum builders in the entire Chicago area.

"We are incredibly excited and proud to join the beautiful city of Chicago. We love the city, and our mission is to help the community, economy and people," said Matt Rudig, Director of Sales and Operations. "We hire all of our builders and salesmen and women from the Chicago area. We are still a young company, so it means a lot for the people of Chicago to support our small business during a time like this. We are so, so grateful."

Along with Trex Pro Platinum status, Platinum Decking has a 5-star rating from reviews left on Trex.com. With over 50+ reviews left total on Google Reviews, Platinum Decking is the highest-rated Chicago deck builder. The highly-rated decking company also boasts a 5-star rating on sites like Houzz, Yelp and Angie's List.

Platinum Decking is committed to keeping employees and clients safe during this challenging time. Crews of two work outside the house, following CDC guidelines the entire day. Gloves, masks and hand sanitizers are required on-site by every crew. With expert crews and builders, projects like decks, porches, docks and more can be built with Trex, Azek, and TimberTech products by Platinum Decking. The company has branches opened in Barrington, Libertyville, Naperville, Palatine, and Chicago.

To learn more about Platinum Decking's services, please visit https://platinumdecking.com/deck-builder-chicago.

Related Images

trex-deck-deck-builder-chicago.jpg

Trex Deck- Deck Builder Chicago

Decking: Trex Spiced Rum with Vintage Lantern picture frame. Railing: Black Trex Transcend with Trex Lighting

Related Links

Chicago Page

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platinum-decking-chicagos-new-deck-builder---trex-deck-chicago-301035543.html

SOURCE Platinum Decking