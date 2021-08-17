Platinum Realty Becomes 10-Time Honoree On The List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth year, Inc. Magazine announced that Platinum Realty made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranking No. 3012. Prior year inclusions are 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Therefore, qualifying for the list requires consistent growth year over year, a nearly impossible task for many companies to do once, let alone ten times. Only a mere 0.25% of the tens of thousands of companies who apply can claim this level of enduring growth success. Today, Platinum Realty joins this exclusive group of companies that have delivered top of market growth results for 10 years or longer.

"Being ranked for the tenth time among the nation's fastest-growing private companies is truly a valued milestone for our company," says Scott DeNeve, Founder and CEO of Platinum Realty. "This incredible accomplishment is proof that Platinum Realty's unique approach to real estate endures and thrives amid evolving challenges. We are grateful for the consistently exceptional efforts of our agents and employees on every level, as well as the loyalty of the communities in which we serve."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," remarks Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Platinum Realty

Founded in 2005 by Scott DeNeve, Platinum Realty is a full-service real estate company driven by technology and a passion for smarter real estate. The company was named the No. 1 fastest-growing real estate company in America by Inc. 500 in 2010. Today Platinum Realty is home to over 2,100 agents serving five states within the Midwest. This is the tenth year the company has been featured in the Inc. 5000 list, proving itself to be on the cutting-edge of the real estate industry. The company is on pace to continue its tremendous growth.

For more information about Platinum Realty, visit movewithplatinum.com.

