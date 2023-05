Plato Capital to book S$18.6 million gain from disposing interest in TYK Capital

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

CATALIST-LISTED Plato Capital said on Monday (May 8) that its 70 per cent subsidiary, Positive Carry, has entered into a conditional sale-and-purchase agreement (SPA) to sell its 27 per cent stake in TYK Capital to a Singapore-based private equity firm for a consideration of RM120 million (S$35.8 million).