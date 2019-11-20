Platte Valley School District, Weld-7 Joins Community of Local Buyers with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

KERSEY, Colo., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Platte Valley School District, Weld-7 announces it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, a regional purchasing community by BidNet Direct. Local government agencies throughout Colorado utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. Platte Valley School District, Weld-7 invites all potential vendors to register online with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado to access its upcoming solicitations.

Platte Valley School District, Weld-7 joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System and the community of 246 participating local government agencies located throughout Colorado. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, Platte Valley School District, Weld-7 gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

"Collaboration is important to us," says Jeremy Burmeister, Business Services Director of Platte Valley School District, Weld-7. "We think the bid library will really help us save time in drafting more effective bids and access specifications," Burmeister continued. "Plus it makes it easier for our vendors to access our bids."

Vendors interested in doing business with Platte Valley School District, Weld-7 and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. Benefits of joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System include:

Centralized location for bids from all 246 participating agencies

Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services

Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addendums and documents

E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is one of BidNet's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides Platte Valley School District, Weld-7 a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.

About Platte Valley School District, Weld-7:

The Platte Valley School District is dedicated to providing the varied educational opportunities in a safe environment for all students and staff that will challenge each individual student to strive for his/her fullest potential as a unique human being. Each individual may be empowered to function creatively and productively within the changing world to the degree of personal application.

About the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System:

The Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet's regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. With years of input from procurement professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups across all 50 states that are used by over 1,300 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

