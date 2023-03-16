Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’

Zoom becomes Official Unified Communications Platform of MLB and Presenting Partner of MLB Replay Review

MLB to introduce league-first, broadcast look-ins from the Zoom Replay Operations Center

Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Events, and Zoom’s all-in-one collaboration platform will deliver unprecedented transparency to the fans and enhanced communications between front office staff, umpires, and league officials



SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major League Baseball (MLB) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership for the league, aimed to enhance MLB games and the fan viewership experience. As the new Official Unified Communications Platform of MLB, Zoom Contact Center and the Zoom platform technology will power new elements of Major League games and broadcasts.

MLB Chief Operations & Strategy Officer Chris Marinak, said: "We are always looking for innovative ways to leverage best-in-class technology to advance the MLB experience and deliver more to our fans. Partnering with Zoom, a category leader that reinvented the way we connect, was a natural next step for us. We are excited to integrate Zoom Contact Center and other Zoom platform technology into our gameday operations and continue to modernize experiences in a secure, reliable, and innovative way.”

Zoom Chief Marketing Officer, Janine Pelosi said: "MLB brings together tens of millions of passionate fans every season. Zoom’s rapid pace of innovation and obsession with making human connection easier and better, is crucial to help MLB evolve its experience and deliver unprecedented transparency and access to its fans. With MLB leveraging Zoom Contact Center and Zoom’s all-in-one collaboration platform, we are able to truly show the world how a historical brand can continue to innovate and unlock new possibilities.”

Zoom platform integration drives MLB innovations:

Zoom Contact Center transforms replay review – In the 2022 MLB season, there were more than 1,400 replay reviews. Historically, the league’s replay review was reliant on disparate technology and audio-only communication with umpires on the field, resulting in fans being disconnected from the decision-making process.



Beginning with the 2023 Season, the Crew Chief, the most senior member of the four-man umpire crew, will connect to the Zoom Replay Operations Center using Zoom’s Contact Center solution during any replay review. During national broadcasts on MLB Network and Apple TV+, fans will also see the Zoom Replay Operations Center in action live during replay reviews and hear from an expert rules analyst who will discuss replay reviews with the broadcast team. MLB’s goal with this new setup is to create a more transparent and engaging review process.

Zoom Platform helps streamline communication – Zoom will be used to securely deliver sensitive information in one of the most high-pressure and high-profile MLB Events, Day One of the 2023 MLB Draft.





Zoom will be used to securely deliver sensitive information in one of the most high-pressure and high-profile MLB Events, Day One of the 2023 MLB Draft. Broader league-wide Zoom integrations advance collaboration – Zoom’s all-in-one collaboration platform is integrated across several MLB clubs, platforms, and broadcast outlets. In addition to Zoom Meetings, many MLB teams are using Zoom Phone to stay connected with colleagues and customers, as well as Zoom Contact Center to deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalized customer experiences to their fans. MLB’s corporate offices use Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Webinar to connect, collaborate, and communicate.



To learn more about the Zoom platform and the technology that will power several new elements in MLB starting in the 2023 season, read the blog here .

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

About Zoom

Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom.com.

