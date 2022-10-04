'Play Day for a Cause' to be held at Kiddie Academy locations nationwide

Family-friendly community events will benefit local charities this fall

ABINGDON, Md., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 85 Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care franchise locations across the country will host "Play Day for a Cause" either October 15-16 or November 5-6, with donation proceeds benefiting local charities chosen by the franchisees including corporate partner Family Promise . The fun, fitness-themed, community events will feature developmentally appropriate games and physical activities for all ages.

"'Community Begins Here' is our motto, and there's no better way to build community than to join together for fun while also showing our children how to be good citizens by helping local charities," said Maria Dontas, director of corporate social responsibility for the Kiddie Academy brand. "Children will be able to run around and let loose while also participating in hands-on projects benefiting their neighbors."

Obstacle courses, races, hand-eye-coordination games and more will create a fun-filled day of physical activity. Events will feature a "Character Corner" for children to participate in age-appropriate, hands-on activities that benefit the community like writing cards to service members or coloring pillowcases for hospital patients. Donations to each Academy's chosen charitable organization are appreciated, but not required to attend.

"Children benefit when they're given the tools and guidance to make smart health choices from an early age," said Joy Turner, Kiddie Academy vice president of education. "The physical activity children get from playing outside sets them up for success from a health standpoint, and community involvement helps develop their character. Play Day for a Cause combines a bunch of good habits into a fun event."

One charity recipient will be Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising's national nonprofit partner, Family Promise , an organization designed to empower families experiencing homelessness.

Play Day for a Cause events are free and open to the public. To locate a participating Academy and register to attend, go to kiddieacademy.com/academies/event/playday .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® philosophy, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. With an industry-leading Net Promoter Score® of 82 (a measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty), the Kiddie Academy system excels in providing an exceptional customer experience. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland and there are currently 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system located in 34 states and the District of Columbia. The Kiddie Academy system expects to open 30 new Academies in 2022. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com . Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business.

