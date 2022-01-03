Play It Forward DAO Raises US$6M to Drive Growth in Play-to-Earn Gaming

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Play It Forward DAO (PIF DAO) is proud to kick off 2022 on a strong note—announcing the completion of a US$6 million private round, co-led by Signum Capital, Kyber Ventures, and UOB Venture Management. Our other partners comprise of Jump Capital, GBV, LD Capital, Great South Gate, Octava, 975 Capital, Arcane Group, Tokocrypto, AU21, Double Peak Group, Faculty Group, NxGen, DWeb3 Capital, GSR, SL2 Capital, and Mintable. The company also welcomed notable angel investors.

With a diverse set of investors across all aspects of the Metaverse, their support positions PIF DAO well to execute on our mission to Make Play More Rewarding. This round further supports PIF DAO as we achieve our long-term goal of building an ecosystem designed to drive growth in Play-to-Earn and create a Metaverse for all.

What is next?

Over the last 6 months, we have built a community of over 40,000 participants and more than 3,000 scholars (among the largest guilds globally) across multiple games (Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, Pegaxy). We are embarking on the next phase of our DAO—building a platform that will transform Play-to-Earn into a Plug-and-Play experience for more guilds and players globally. We are ready to Play. It. Forward.

Our guild management platform, P2E Board, will enable efficient management of guilds and allow every manager to scale their operations quickly.

Seeking to democratize the Metaverse, PIF DAO's objective is not to take a larger piece of the pie but to grow the pie and increase rewards for players. Built on fun and opportunity, PIF DAO pushes the Metaverse forward by creating an ecosystem for gamers, by gamers.

What makes us unique?

Play It Forward intends to redefine earning by making play more rewarding. We execute on this vision via our unique combination of a guild management platform (P2E Board) and a large scale guild (PIF Guild)

P2E Board—a market-leading guild management platform that will give guilds and players a seamless Plug-and-Play experience in the Metaverse and build immutable profiles for their Play-to-Earn journey

PIF Guild—one of the largest guilds globally, clocking in at over 3,000 scholars and 40,000 community members, poised to enter more markets and bring Play-to-Earn to more communities in need

Moving forward, the PIF ecosystem will mobilize capital to enable more users to access the Metaverse. PIF DAO—via PIF Guild and P2E Board—intends to be the bridge between sources of capital and users of money.

Thoughts from our backers

PIF's end-to-end guild management platform can offer seamless off-ramp and credit facilities for guilds and their players through its partnership with exchanges and local established fintech players. Together, they embody the core idea to what makes an effective guild - creating a great experience for gamers. The founders have the business acumen and proven execution capability, and we believe they will expand their horizons by partnering with major game studios and publishers when the existing gaming industry evolves. So yes, we are indeed betting on the future of this solid team.—YY Lai, Partner at Signum Capital

Kyber Ventures confidently invested in PIF because of their unique guild gaming system, which can drive value to the Play-to-Earn economy as a whole. We believe the P2E movement will continue strong, and onboard tens of millions of new users to the Metaverse.—Loi Luu, Founder of Kyber Network

About us

Play It Forward DAO is the unique combination of a guild management platform (P2E Board) and a large-scale guild of 3,000+ scholars (PIF Guild). Allowing broad access to Play-to-Earn gaming, PIF DAO is positioned to be the growth engine of a Plug-and-Play Metaverse. We are an ecosystem where participants can track their performance across all games and build up immutable profiles for the pursuit of opportunities. Play It Forward, Play-to-Earn made easy.

CONTACT: Ricardo Sentosa, ricardo@playitfwd.io

SOURCE Play It Forward DAO