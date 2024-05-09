|
09.05.2024 15:31:05
PlayAGS To Be Acquired By Brightstar For $12.50 Per Share In Cash; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) announced on Thursday that it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Brightstar Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses. The stock is up 26% in pre-market trading.
Under the terms of the agreement, AGS shareholders will be paid $12.50 per share in cash. This price per share offers a 41% premium to the Company's average share price over the last 90 days and a 40% premium over AGS' closing price on May 8, 2024.
David Lopez, CEO & President of AGS said, "With Brightstar's resources and strategic guidance, we believe AGS will be well-positioned to make targeted investments in R&D, top talent, operations, and industry-leading innovation, which should accelerate our global footprint."
The planned acquisition, expected to be finalized in the second half of 2025, is contingent upon standard closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Once the transaction is completed, AGS will transition into a privately owned entity, with AGS common stock no longer being publicly traded.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $11.35, up 26.65%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PlayAGS Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: PlayAGS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.03.24
|Ausblick: PlayAGS präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: PlayAGS stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu PlayAGS Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PlayAGS Inc Registered Shs
|11,29
|-0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- US-Börsen letztendlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.