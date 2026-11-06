Playboy Aktie

Playboy ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: NETPLB / ISIN: NET0001PLBY1

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06.11.2026 11:39:15

Playboy: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 5, 2026, Playboy (NASDAQ:PLBY) reported revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $31.7 million. Operating income (profit from core operations before interest and tax) nearly tripled to $4 million as its asset-light licensing model expanded margins. Three things management said stand out for long-term investors.

Playboy transitioned its licensing in China to operating partner UTG (an overseas apparel and consumer brand licensee), which paused top-line growth during the initial operational handoff. That pause ended this quarter, as new commercial agreements drove expanding licensing revenues across Asian markets.

Management is buying the Freehand Hotel property in Miami Beach to launch a private members club. This project represents a shift toward experiential hospitality. Playboy plans to fund the initial purchase with balance-sheet cash, then recoup the investment through membership sales and return to an asset-light licensing structure.

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