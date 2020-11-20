Player-friendly Features and Events Arrive in Shadow Arena

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that player-friendly updates such as an improved ping system for Trio mode and login rewards have been added to Shadow Arena. Players can now experience faster communication and efficient gameplay through this update.

The ping system has been updated for Trio mode allowing the maximum distance that players can use pings to be greatly increased. Even players who do not use voice chat can quickly identify a team member's location, enabling more efficient battles.

Moreover, a new login reward event has been introduced that offers players valuable rewards. Players who log in up to the 21st day can claim exclusive rewards such as an RTX 3080 Gaming OC ticket and RAZER gaming gear tickets until December 17. Those who obtain these event tickets through the login rewards will be automatically entered into a raffle for these respective items. 2 special Skins can also be acquired by all players through the event.

The Asia Champions Showdown tournament will be held on November 22 to determine the best trio players. The tournament will be broadcast live through the official Shadow Arena Twitch channel and the winning team will earn themselves an exclusive special skin, in-game title, and a vast amount of silver.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

SOURCE Pearl Abyss