04.02.2022 14:36:00
Players Are Spending More Time Than Ever in Electronic Arts' Games
Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) highly anticipated November release of Battlefield 2042, a longtime competitor to Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty franchise, fell short of sales expectations in the holiday season. But outstanding performance from the rest of EA's portfolio drove record results in revenue and profitability during the fiscal 2022 third quarter.The most impressive number from the earnings report was that players are spending nearly 20% more time in EA's games during fiscal 2022, which ends in March, than they did during the previous year when the pandemic sent demand for video games through the roof. This trend could lift the stock to new highs this year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
