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WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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22.04.2026 21:35:25
Playing It Safe with IBTG: Delta Wealth Advisors Buys $2.8 Million Worth of Shares
According to an SEC filing dated April 21, 2026, Delta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in the iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 123,288 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $2.8 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price.The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF holds a portfolio of U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2026, combining the defined-maturity structure of a bond with the liquidity and transparency of an ETF.Delta Wealth Advisors' decision to build its IBTG stake into its single largest holding shows where this wealth manager is parking capital right now. With the ETF maturing in December 2026, this isn't a bet on long-term bond appreciation -- it's more of a cash management strategy. The ETF effectively functions like a short-duration Treasury instrument with a known exit date, making it appealing to investors who want a yield above money-market rates without taking on meaningful credit or duration risk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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