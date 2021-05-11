PlayMonster Partners with Dude Perfect to Kick Off Summer Koosh Launch

High-energy Fivesome to Create Epic Video Segment for Iconic Hasbro Brand

BELOIT, Wis., May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - To kick off its highly anticipated summer launch of Koosh™, PlayMonster has partnered with YouTube mega-stars Dude Perfect for an action-packed branded content campaign celebrating the brand's retail launch in July.

Famous for their wildly popular stunts, trick shots and insane challenges, the Dude Perfect team of Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton will be bringing high energy Koosh action to fans across YouTube and other social channels and inviting viewers to show off their own Koosh skills in a national #KooshChallenge. With a devoted fan base of over 100 million followers, Dude Perfect's audience will be treated to a video segment like no other in an episode of their popular Overtime show.

"The entire Dude Perfect team is so pumped to be working with PlayMonster on the launch of Koosh," said Toney. "We came up with a brand-new Overtime segment specifically for this launch and we can't wait to unveil it. It's unlike anything our fans have ever seen before – get ready!"

"Dude Perfect is the 'perfect' fit to help us celebrate the relaunch of the Koosh brand - their blend of action-packed fun videos appeal to everyone," said Scott Flynn, VP Sales & Marketing at PlayMonster. "Their video segment will highlight all the things we love about Koosh and will showcase the play and fun for all ages."

First introduced in 1986 the "easy to catch, hard to put down" Koosh ball took the world by storm. With that same focus on great play, Koosh is once again lined up to be a must-have toy of the year. In addition to the Koosh balls: Original, Mondo, Clip and the all-new Mini size, the line will also include indoor/outdoor play with the Flingshot, Double Paddle Playset, Hoops, Woosh and Koosh Sharp Shot - an all-new innovative electronic game with lights and sounds for solo or team play.

"Through our continued partnership with PlayMonster, we are thrilled to re-establish this nostalgic pop culture brand with the Dude Perfect team," said Casey Collins, GM and SVP, Global Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. "Consumers have fond memories of Koosh and they'll love the whole line of new products."

Koosh launches at Target stores at the end of July, accompanied by its kickoff campaign with Dude Perfect airing on Monday, July 26, 2021.

