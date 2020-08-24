|
Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Industry, Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market is expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Significant growth in the broadcasting industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, modern CiaB systems can automatically combine servers, mixers, routers, and content inserts to produce the desired output.
Furthermore, the rapid entry of various small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry, along with the increasing need for high-quality channel presentation, is also providing a boost to the market growth. CiaB offers advanced playout solutions and a high level of customization and integration.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of sonic quality and features for an immersive experience, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Service providers are emphasizing on providing consumers with High-Definition (HD) and Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) content and games.
Other factors, including rapid urbanization and increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anyware Video company, Aveco s.r.o, Axel Technology Srl, BroadStream Solutions Inc., Evertz Microsystems Ltd, Florical Systems Inc, Harmonic Inc, Imagine Communications (The Gores Group), Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. (Vislink plc), Pixel Power Ltd. (Rohde & Schwarz), PlayBox Technology (UK) Ltd, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the channel type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global playout automation and channel-in-a-box market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Playout Automation and Channel-in-a-Box Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Payment Automation
6.2 Servers
6.3 Character Generators
6.4 Logo Inserters
6.5 Channel-In-A-Box
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Operation
7.1 Broadcasting
7.2 Video and Image Processing
7.3 Graphics
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Entertainment
8.2 News
8.3 Sports
8.4 Cartoons
8.5 Lifestyle
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Channel Type
9.1 Channel Type
9.2 Multiple Channel
9.3 Multi-purpose/Advanced Channel
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 National Broadcasters
10.2 International Broadcasters
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Anyware Video company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Aveco s.r.o
15.3.3 Axel Technology Srl
15.3.4 BroadStream Solutions Inc.
15.3.5 Evertz Microsystems Ltd.
15.3.6 Florical Systems Inc.
15.3.7 Harmonic Inc.
15.3.8 Imagine Communications (The Gores Group)
15.3.9 Pebble Beach Systems Ltd. (Vislink plc)
15.3.10 Pixel Power Ltd. (Rohde & Schwarz)
15.3.11 PlayBox Technology (UK) Ltd.
