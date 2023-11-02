Playrix's Gardenscapes joins forces with Aptoide for global expansion

LISBON, Portugal , Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catappult, the market-leading alternative games distribution and monetization platform from Aptoide and Digital Turbine, today announced it is welcoming Gardenscapes, the popular match-3 puzzle game from Playrix, in October. This partnership will allow Gardenscapes to reach an even wider audience and boost its player base in new and existing markets.

"We are excited to partner with Catappult to bring Gardenscapes to even more players around the world", said Victoria Kuleshova, Business Development Director for Playrix. "Catappult has a proven track record of success in helping mobile games grow and succeed. We are confident that this partnership will help us to take Gardenscapes to the next level".

A strategic alliance for worldwide reach

Gardenscapes is a global phenomenon, with over 100 million downloads worldwide and winning numerous awards. The game has been praised for its addictive gameplay, stunning visuals and heartwarming story.

"Partnering with Playrix to bring Gardenscapes to Aptoide's Catappult platform is a thrilling opportunity for all of us", said Paulo Trezentos, Aptoide's CEO. "Gardenscapes is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, and we are confident that it will be a huge success on Catappult. We are committed to helping Playrix make Gardenscapes an even bigger global phenomenon".

Providing a unique portfolio of partners and services

Aptoide's unique strength lies in its strategic alliances, of which GamesHub, a highly curated environment for premium app discovery created in partnership with Digital Turbine, is another recent landmark. By 2023's close, GamesHub aims to be in 80 to 100 million US devices from carriers like Verizon, USCellular, Tracfone, Cricket and BLU US.

On top of this, and together with the company's industry-best anti-fraud systems, the AppCoins Wallet integration offers developers a secure and transparent environment, enabling them to focus on creating the best games. The AppCoins Wallet support benefits developers by improving monetization, promoting innovation and mutual trust, and of course enhancing the general user experience.

An important partnership

The new integration will give Gardenscapes access to Catappult's unmatched global network of app stores, as well as provide it with a suite of services including user acquisition, marketing, localization and customer support.

"The integration of Gardenscapes with Catappult is important news for the mobile gaming industry", said Álvaro Pinto, Aptoide's COO. " It shows that two of the leading mobile game companies are working together to reach a wider audience and grow their businesses. We are excited to be a part of this important partnership".

The rise of alternative games distribution

The integration of Gardenscapes represents a partnership between two of the leading mobile game companies in the world. Playrix is the developer of some of the most popular mobile games, including Gardenscapes, Homescapes and Fishdom. Catappult, as the premier alternative games distribution platform, is the ideal partner for developers and publishers to launch, grow and expand their games.

The partnership between Catappult and Playrix is also a sign of the growing importance of the alternative games distribution market. Alternative games distribution platforms offer developers a way to reach and monetize their games outside of the traditional app stores. This is becoming increasingly important as the app stores become more saturated and competitive.

About Catappult

Catappult, from Aptoide and Digital Turbine, is the leading alternative mobile gaming distribution and monetization platform. With 430+ million users, it connects developers to 10+ alternative app stores worldwide , streamlining distribution, promotion, and monetization. Offering the industry's easiest integration and comprehensive services, like user acquisition, marketing, localization and support, Catappult empowers developers to succeed. Innovation and user experience are central to Catappult's mission of shaping the future of mobile gaming.

For more information about Catappult and its services, visit www.catappult.io .

