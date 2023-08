PlayStation 5 Slim Design Leaked? Here's A Sneak Peek At Sony's Next Console

A leaked online video appeared to reveal a potential PlayStation 5 Slim, a smaller version of Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) current-generation console that has been rumored for about a year.Recent court documents presented by Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) during the FTC trial against the acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) supported the existence of the Slim model, suggesting it might cost $400 and could ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel