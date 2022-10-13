NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.10.2022 13:39:23

PLAYSTUDIOS Buys Brainium For $70 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS), a developer of free-to-play mobile and social games, said on Thursday that it has acquired Brainium, a publisher of casual games, for $70 million in cash.

The acquisition also includes contingent payment for performance of Brainium for the period from the closing of the acquisition through December 31.

Jason Hahn, EVP of Corporate and Business Development of PLAYSTUDIOS, said: "The acquisition of Brainium checks all the boxes on our growth strategy: it's accretive to earnings, it more than doubles our average daily active users, expands our portfolio of games in new genres, diversifies our revenue streams, and advances our playAWARDS platform position, all of which further establish our position as leaders in rewarded play…"

Founded in 2008, Brainium will retain its brand name and leadership team as part of PLAYSTUDIOS. Brainium currently offers 10 unique titles, which together have nearly 5.5 million monthly and 2 million daily active users.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PlayStudios Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PlayStudios Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PlayStudios Inc Registered Shs -A- 3,43 -6,79% PlayStudios Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen