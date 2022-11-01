Playtech CFO Andrew Smith To Step Down; Names Chris McGinnis To Succeed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Playtech Plc (PTEC.L), a gambling software development company, Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Andrew Smith will step down from his role as CFO and as an Executive Director on November 28 due to personal reasons.

Chris McGinnis will succeed Andrew as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of the company on November 28. McGinnis joined Playtech in 2017 and is currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations at the company.

Prior to joining Playtech, McGinnis was Head of Corporate Strategy at software company Temenos. He started his career at Deloitte in Canada.

Playtech said Smith, who took over as CFO in 2017, has contributed significantly to its strategy and helped guide the business through a period of substantial transformation.

Brian Mattingley, Chairman of Playtech, said, "Andy has played a crucial role at the Company, helping to steer the business through the pandemic including delivering a record half year performance in H1 2022, and leading the recent successful refinancing of Playtech's external debt in light of the upcoming bond maturity."