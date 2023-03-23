|
23.03.2023 08:19:01
Playtech FY22 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Says Strong Start To FY23
(RTTNews) - Playtech Plc (PTEC.L), a gambling software development company, Thursday reported that its fiscal 2022 post-tax profit fell 94 percent to 40.6 million euros from last year's 686.7 million euros.
Earnings per share declined 94 percent to 13.0 cents from 220.1 cents a year ago.
Adjusted post-tax profit was 160.5 million euros, compared to 127.6 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 51.5 euros, compared to last year's 40.9 cents.
Revenue grew 33 percent to 1.60 billion euros from last year's 1.21 billion euros, driven by continued strength in regulated B2B markets, and Snaitech. At constant currency rates, revenues increased 31 percent.
Looking ahead, Playtech said it has had a strong start to 2023 in spite of the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.
The company also announced a new medium term adjusted EBITDA target for B2B of 200 million euros to 250 million euros.
Snaitech medium term adjusted EBITDA guidance has been maintained at 300 million euros to 350 million euros.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.