Playtech Taps Conversational AI Expert Ada to Provide Improved Player Experience

The partnership will leverage Ada's proven conversational AI platform to improve player onboarding, retention, responsible gaming, and provide more personalized experiences

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the customer-focused conversational AI leader, today announced it has partnered with Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company, as its exclusive SaaS partner for chat automation solutions. This partnership will deliver an improved and highly personalized AI-powered gamer experience, including integration with Playtech's proactive monitoring tools and check-ins designed to promote responsible gaming.

Ada's powerfully simple conversational AI platform will leverage data from Playtech's Information Management System (IMS), BetBuddy, and CX platforms like Zendesk and Salesforce to provide a highly personalized, contextual experience throughout the lifecycle of the gamer journey.

With gaming operators across the world entering new markets and growing existing ones, Ada's solution will give Playtech customers the ability to deliver a VIP experience to every player while reducing the number of agents required to support their gamers.

"We are excited to be launching this partnership with Playtech," said Mike Murchison, Chief Executive Officer at Ada. "Integrating Ada's industry-leading conversational AI and Playtech's award-winning IMS allows Playtech Operators to deliver the VIP customer experiences that players expect, resulting in higher containment rates, an increase in bet rates, and better monitoring for player safety."

Together with Playtech, Ada will enable Playtech operators to drive operational efficiency through automation, from frictionless onboarding to scaling proactive support, and by promoting responsible gaming through the integration of proactive monitoring tools and check-ins, the entire customer journey will be uplifted.

"Playtech is committed to delivering the tools and technology operators need to present their players with the ultimate gaming experience, and our partnership with Ada ensures a world-class player experience from the initial account setup through to inquiries," said Mark Jones, SaaS Commercial Partnerships at Playtech. "Providing all customers with a VIP experience is becoming significantly more important, and allows our players to have the very best personalization technology at their fingertips at all times."

Playtech customers worldwide are scheduled to go live on the Ada platform throughout 2023.

To learn more about Ada, visit www.ada.cx . To see how Playtech and Ada play together, visit https://get.ada.cx/demo/playtech

About Ada

Ada is on a mission to empower companies to treat every customer like a VIP. Purpose-built for customer support leaders, Ada's powerfully simple conversational AI platform helps the world's fastest-growing enterprises scale and transform their customer experience through automation. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated interactions for brands like Zoom, Meta, Verizon, AirAsia, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

About Playtech

Founded in 1999, Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries with c.6,600 employees across 26 countries. Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online. www.playtech.com

