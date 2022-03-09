Playvox Steps up Customer Service Efficiency for SoFi

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading provider of workforce engagement management solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, announced that SoFi, a leading next-generation financial services platform, has partnered with Playvox to implement the Playvox Agent Optimization Suite.

SoFi is a member-centric, full suite of financial products enabling nearly three million members to manage their financial lives in one application. As one of the fastest growing fintech companies, quality assurance is key to its success and the satisfaction of its members, which SoFi Member Service Teams support through their contact center operations.

To continue meeting evolving member expectations, SoFi needed greater visibility into reporting and in-depth, robust analytics. The Playvox all-in-one agent optimization suite, including Quality, Learning, Performance, Voice of the Customer, Coaching, and Motivation, delivers meaningful analytics designed to help agents improve their work results and satisfaction.

According to Ian Motiee, Quality Assurance Analyst at SoFi, "One of our primary business goals is to make informed data-driven decisions that are clear and not only align with our customers' financial goals but also match our leadership team needs."

"Playvox Agent Optimization Suite's fast time-to-value allows wonderful insight into performance that is actionable at different levels of the organization as we continue to grow and has allowed us to expand the reach and impact of measurable improvement."

Playvox's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands. Playvox proudly serves expanding DX pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter, and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback, and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com .

