

EQS Newswire / 23/11/2026 / 05:45 CET/CEST

Introducing 27 New Brands, Including 11 First Stores from Renowned International Brands, Driving 20% Growth in Footfall

Key Figures & Business Highlights



Pavilion adds approximately 4,300 square meters of retail space and introduces 27 new brands, 24 of which are now open, including 11 first stores from renowned international brands. Overall footfall at Plaza 66 has grown by 20% year-on-year following Pavilion's soft opening, attracting more high-end younger customers; year-to-date sales from HOUSE 66 members under 40 have risen 11% year-on-year.

Now in its 10 th consecutive year, the HOME TO LUXURY annual extravaganza drew nearly 150 leading international brand partners (up 16% year-on-year) and showcased 75 creative interactive installations, 102 exclusive, limited-edition, and debut products, and appearances by 27 celebrity guests—driving a 25% year-on-year increase in footfall during the event.

consecutive year, the HOME TO LUXURY annual extravaganza drew nearly 150 leading international brand partners (up 16% year-on-year) and showcased 75 creative interactive installations, 102 exclusive, limited-edition, and debut products, and appearances by 27 celebrity guests—driving a 25% year-on-year increase in footfall during the event. Upcoming space upgrades: The new VIC Lounge, opening in Q1 2027, will be 65% larger than before to meet the growing demand from top-tier members. The Roof Garden will welcome TRIBE, the Thai sky bar making its China debut in December 2026. Designed around an "urban resort" concept, TRIBE will create a new evening social landmark and attract younger, stylish customers.



HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA – th anniversary year. As part of the Hang Lung V.3 strategy, Pavilion adds approximately 4,300 square meters of retail space and 27 new brands, including 11 first stores from renowned international brands such as Brunello Cucinelli's first flagship in the Chinese Mainland, Hublot's exclusive flagship in China, and La Sirene's first store in Asia, creating a more diverse retail experience and driving 20% growth in overall footfall in October and November. In addition, the project's 3,850 square meters of public outdoor space blends leisure, cultural, and lifestyle experiences, further attracting a broader range of customers who pursue a high quality of life.



Plaza 66 Pavilion opening during HOME TO LUXURY reinforces Hang Lung's leadership in China's luxury retail

Having hosted HOME TO LUXURY for 10 consecutive years, Plaza 66 has continued to expand its ultra-high-spending HOUSE 66 membership base. Year to date, sales from top-tier members (by invitation only, with multi-million-RMB average annual per-capita spend) have grown by a high single-digit percentage year-on-year, while sales from younger members under 40 have grown by a double-digit percentage.



International pop star Jessie J delivers the finale performance at HOME TO LUXURY 2026 at Plaza 66, Shanghai

To support the growing membership, the VIC Lounge, exclusively for top-tier members, will be expanded and upgraded in Q1 2027, offering richer exclusive experiences:



The number of private VIP rooms tripled;

A new multi-functional space of over 100 square meters;

Direct access to the Level 6 Roof Garden, extending the VIC experience outdoors.

Members of the Boards of Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties celebrate the 66th anniversary of Hang Lung at HOME TO LUXURY 2026 at Plaza 66, Shanghai

Mr. Leo Tsoi, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The opening of the Pavilion and the strong performance of HOUSE 66 not only reinforce Hang Lung's leadership in China's luxury retail, but also show the lasting trust we continue to earn from our customers and partners. For 25 years, Plaza 66 has continued to redefine the standards of luxury retail. With Pavilion's launch and the commencement of the No. 1038 West Nanjing Road project, our Hang Lung V.3 strategy is gaining further ground, strengthening our long-term footprint in Shanghai's core business district. Together with Grand Gateway 66, we will enhance our leading position at the apex of China's luxury retail, while investing for the future and leading trends."



Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Plaza 66 continues to drive customer-centric upgrades, constantly enriching its retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences. These enhancements are helping us attract more high-end younger customers. As of September, both the number of transactions and sales value of the 'Buy Now, Refund Now' departure tax refund service at Plaza 66 had grown by more than 50%. Looking ahead, the upcoming openings of the Roof Garden and the new VIC Lounge will bring customers even more to anticipate."



Appendix



Pavilion—the Phase 3 expansion of Plaza 66 in Shanghai—officially opened in November 2026, further reinforcing Hang Lung's leadership in China's luxury retail. Adding approximately 4,300 square meters of space, it offers a richer range of retail, cultural and lifestyle experiences and introduces the following 27 new brands (including 11 first stores from renowned international brands*):



Asador (First store in China) B1ock (Featuring Shanghai's first CAFÉ ASTIER DE VILLATTE*, T.T* and B1OCK GALLERY contemporary art gallery) Balmain BegL Berluti Borsalino* (First boutique in Greater China) Brunello Cucinelli* (First flagship store in the Chinese Mainland) Crave Dunhill Huawei* (World's first store featuring the brand's latest premium retail concept) Hublot* (Exclusive flagship store in China) John Lobb La Moda La Sirene* (First store in Asia) Messika* (First store in Greater China featuring the brand's latest concept) Montblanc NUITS (Michelin Guide Recommended) Petizen Piaget Santa Maria Novella* (First directly operated boutique in China) Somsak Thai Fan* (First store in China) Thom Browne (New Shanghai flagship store) Tod's WooYoungMi* (First boutique in Shanghai) Xingrong Sichuan Bistro (First store in China) Zegna To be announced in due course

Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Hang Lung Properties Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.



The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.



Hang Lung Properties is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with ambitious decarbonization targets and the publication of its groundbreaking discussion paper, "Our Journey to Net Zero." The Company has achieved strong results across multiple ESG ratings, and its Mainland property portfolio is powered 100% by renewable electricity.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit



About Plaza 66, Shanghai Plaza 66 Shanghai is one of China's most prestigious luxury retail destinations and an iconic landmark in Shanghai. Strategically located in the heart of West Nanjing Road, the complex comprises a world-class luxury shopping mall and two Grade A office towers, with a total gross floor area of over 220,000 square meters.



The mall is home to over 150 internationally renowned luxury fashion brands and premium dining brands. The two office towers, rising 66 and 48 storeys respectively, accommodate approximately 100 multinational corporations and leading domestic enterprises across the financial services, professional services and consumer sectors. The expansion of Plaza 66, Shanghai, includes a standalone low-rise extension that increases retail area by approximately 4,300 square meters, creating an even more diverse and elevated experience for visitors.



Powered by renewable energy, Plaza 66 Shanghai has earned Platinum certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED v4.0 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings rating system, as well as Platinum certification under the International WELL Building Institute's WELL Core V2 standard. The development is also a member of the prestigious Les Clefs d'Or international concierge network.





News Source: Hang Lung Properties

HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung") celebrated the opening of Pavilion—the Phase 3 expansion of Plaza 66 in Shanghai—at HOME TO LUXURY, marking a new chapter in Hang Lung's 66anniversary year. As part of the Hang Lung V.3 strategy, Pavilion adds approximately 4,300 square meters of retail space and 27 new brands, including 11 first stores from renowned international brands such as Brunello Cucinelli's first flagship in the Chinese Mainland, Hublot's exclusive flagship in China, and La Sirene's first store in Asia, creating a more diverse retail experience and driving 20% growth in overall footfall in October and November. In addition, the project's 3,850 square meters of public outdoor space blends leisure, cultural, and lifestyle experiences, further attracting a broader range of customers who pursue a high quality of life.Having hosted HOME TO LUXURY for 10 consecutive years, Plaza 66 has continued to expand its ultra-high-spending HOUSE 66 membership base. Year to date, sales from top-tier members (by invitation only, with multi-million-RMB average annual per-capita spend) have grown by a high single-digit percentage year-on-year, while sales from younger members under 40 have grown by a double-digit percentage.To support the growing membership, the VIC Lounge, exclusively for top-tier members, will be expanded and upgraded in Q1 2027, offering richer exclusive experiences:said, "The opening of the Pavilion and the strong performance of HOUSE 66 not only reinforce Hang Lung's leadership in China's luxury retail, but also show the lasting trust we continue to earn from our customers and partners. For 25 years, Plaza 66 has continued to redefine the standards of luxury retail. With Pavilion's launch and the commencement of the No. 1038 West Nanjing Road project, our Hang Lung V.3 strategy is gaining further ground, strengthening our long-term footprint in Shanghai's core business district. Together with Grand Gateway 66, we will enhance our leading position at the apex of China's luxury retail, while investing for the future and leading trends."said, "Plaza 66 continues to drive customer-centric upgrades, constantly enriching its retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences. These enhancements are helping us attract more high-end younger customers. As of September, both the number of transactions and sales value of the 'Buy Now, Refund Now' departure tax refund service at Plaza 66 had grown by more than 50%. Looking ahead, the upcoming openings of the Roof Garden and the new VIC Lounge will bring customers even more to anticipate."Pavilion—the Phase 3 expansion of Plaza 66 in Shanghai—officially opened in November 2026, further reinforcing Hang Lung's leadership in China's luxury retail. Adding approximately 4,300 square meters of space, it offers a richer range of retail, cultural and lifestyle experiences and introduces the following 27 new brands (including 11 first stores from renowned international brands*):Hashtag: #HangLungPropertiesThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.Hang Lung Properties is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with ambitious decarbonization targets and the publication of its groundbreaking discussion paper, "Our Journey to Net Zero." The Company has achieved strong results across multiple ESG ratings, and its Mainland property portfolio is powered 100% by renewable electricity.At Hang Lung Properties –For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com Plaza 66 Shanghai is one of China's most prestigious luxury retail destinations and an iconic landmark in Shanghai. Strategically located in the heart of West Nanjing Road, the complex comprises a world-class luxury shopping mall and two Grade A office towers, with a total gross floor area of over 220,000 square meters.The mall is home to over 150 internationally renowned luxury fashion brands and premium dining brands. The two office towers, rising 66 and 48 storeys respectively, accommodate approximately 100 multinational corporations and leading domestic enterprises across the financial services, professional services and consumer sectors. The expansion of Plaza 66, Shanghai, includes a standalone low-rise extension that increases retail area by approximately 4,300 square meters, creating an even more diverse and elevated experience for visitors.Powered by renewable energy, Plaza 66 Shanghai has earned Platinum certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED v4.0 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings rating system, as well as Platinum certification under the International WELL Building Institute's WELL Core V2 standard. The development is also a member of the prestigious Les Clefs d'Or international concierge network.News Source: Hang Lung Properties 23/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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