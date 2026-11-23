Hang Lung Development Aktie
WKN: 861145 / ISIN: HK0010000088
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23.11.2026 05:45:21
Plaza 66 Pavilion Opening During HOME TO LUXURY Reinforces Hang Lung's Leadership in China’s Luxury Retail
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Introducing 27 New Brands, Including 11 First Stores from Renowned International Brands, Driving 20% Growth in Footfall
Key Figures & Business Highlights
HONG KONG AND SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung") celebrated the opening of Pavilion—the Phase 3 expansion of Plaza 66 in Shanghai—at HOME TO LUXURY, marking a new chapter in Hang Lung's 66th anniversary year. As part of the Hang Lung V.3 strategy, Pavilion adds approximately 4,300 square meters of retail space and 27 new brands, including 11 first stores from renowned international brands such as Brunello Cucinelli's first flagship in the Chinese Mainland, Hublot's exclusive flagship in China, and La Sirene's first store in Asia, creating a more diverse retail experience and driving 20% growth in overall footfall in October and November. In addition, the project's 3,850 square meters of public outdoor space blends leisure, cultural, and lifestyle experiences, further attracting a broader range of customers who pursue a high quality of life.
Having hosted HOME TO LUXURY for 10 consecutive years, Plaza 66 has continued to expand its ultra-high-spending HOUSE 66 membership base. Year to date, sales from top-tier members (by invitation only, with multi-million-RMB average annual per-capita spend) have grown by a high single-digit percentage year-on-year, while sales from younger members under 40 have grown by a double-digit percentage.
To support the growing membership, the VIC Lounge, exclusively for top-tier members, will be expanded and upgraded in Q1 2027, offering richer exclusive experiences:
Mr. Leo Tsoi, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The opening of the Pavilion and the strong performance of HOUSE 66 not only reinforce Hang Lung's leadership in China's luxury retail, but also show the lasting trust we continue to earn from our customers and partners. For 25 years, Plaza 66 has continued to redefine the standards of luxury retail. With Pavilion's launch and the commencement of the No. 1038 West Nanjing Road project, our Hang Lung V.3 strategy is gaining further ground, strengthening our long-term footprint in Shanghai's core business district. Together with Grand Gateway 66, we will enhance our leading position at the apex of China's luxury retail, while investing for the future and leading trends."
Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Plaza 66 continues to drive customer-centric upgrades, constantly enriching its retail, dining, and lifestyle experiences. These enhancements are helping us attract more high-end younger customers. As of September, both the number of transactions and sales value of the 'Buy Now, Refund Now' departure tax refund service at Plaza 66 had grown by more than 50%. Looking ahead, the upcoming openings of the Roof Garden and the new VIC Lounge will bring customers even more to anticipate."
Appendix
Pavilion—the Phase 3 expansion of Plaza 66 in Shanghai—officially opened in November 2026, further reinforcing Hang Lung's leadership in China's luxury retail. Adding approximately 4,300 square meters of space, it offers a richer range of retail, cultural and lifestyle experiences and introduces the following 27 new brands (including 11 first stores from renowned international brands*):
Hashtag: #HangLungProperties
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Hang Lung PropertiesHang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.6 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.
The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.
Hang Lung Properties is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with ambitious decarbonization targets and the publication of its groundbreaking discussion paper, "Our Journey to Net Zero." The Company has achieved strong results across multiple ESG ratings, and its Mainland property portfolio is powered 100% by renewable electricity.
At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.
For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.
About Plaza 66, ShanghaiPlaza 66 Shanghai is one of China's most prestigious luxury retail destinations and an iconic landmark in Shanghai. Strategically located in the heart of West Nanjing Road, the complex comprises a world-class luxury shopping mall and two Grade A office towers, with a total gross floor area of over 220,000 square meters.
The mall is home to over 150 internationally renowned luxury fashion brands and premium dining brands. The two office towers, rising 66 and 48 storeys respectively, accommodate approximately 100 multinational corporations and leading domestic enterprises across the financial services, professional services and consumer sectors. The expansion of Plaza 66, Shanghai, includes a standalone low-rise extension that increases retail area by approximately 4,300 square meters, creating an even more diverse and elevated experience for visitors.
Powered by renewable energy, Plaza 66 Shanghai has earned Platinum certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED v4.0 Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings rating system, as well as Platinum certification under the International WELL Building Institute's WELL Core V2 standard. The development is also a member of the prestigious Les Clefs d'Or international concierge network.
News Source: Hang Lung Properties
23/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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