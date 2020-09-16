Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders in the Sale of Automated Gate Services, Inc.

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, CA, is pleased to announce the sale of Automated Gate Services, Inc. to Westcoast Gate & Entry Systems, a platform company of Kian Capital. Plethora Businesses was the exclusive sell-side advisor for the selling shareholders.

Automated Gate Services is a leader in perimeter security for commercial and public properties, specializing in the installation, repair, and servicing of automatic gated entry systems. The Company has been in business over 40 years and its clients include major transportation hubs, utility providers, government institutions, airports, and business complexes.

"AGS is a company with an outstanding legacy and even brighter future. It was our pleasure to have negotiated a deal that rewarded the sellers for their decades of hard work," said George Lanza, President of Plethora Businesses.

"There was strong enthusiasm and energy amongst all parties to see this union take shape. Everyone is excited to see what these two companies can accomplish together," added AGS founders Steve and Carrie Johnson, who will remain involved in the business.

Automated Gate Services will continue operations from its headquarters in Corona, CA, while working in tandem with Inglewood, CA based Westcoast Gate. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Plethora Businesses:

Plethora Businesses is a boutique M&A Advisory firm, providing sell-side and buy-side M&A, corporate strategy, valuations and consulting services to middle market businesses. For more information, visit plethorabusinesses.com or call 714-255-8862.

