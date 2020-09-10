Plexus Worldwide Joins Mexico's National Association of the Food Supplement Industry, AC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness experts, Plexus Worldwide, reveal they have proudly become members of the National Association of the Food Supplement Industry of Mexico (ANAISA). This is part of the Plexus® pledge to produce the highest-quality, most effective health and wellness products that are backed by cutting edge science.

Christopher Pair, President of Operations and International at Plexus Worldwide, speaks to how this move is an important one for the organization, "We are proud to share that Plexus is now a member of ANAISA, the National Association of the Foods Supplements in Mexico. Our ongoing commitment to producing the highest quality supplements that are thoroughly tested to ensure they meet rigid scientific guidelines reflects our dedication to setting industry standards. We're excited to join this wonderful organization and provide consumers in Mexico with products they can trust."

This announcement comes only a few months since Plexus Worldwide entered the Mexico market. Plexus ranked #23 on Direct Selling News' 2020 List of Top Revenue Generating Direct Selling Companies, showcasing year over year growth.

Plexus' Nourish One initiative, one of its many charitable efforts, is also active in the Mexican market – part of Plexus' commitment to reduce global food insecurity. For every serving sold of Plexus Lean™ Whey Ultra in Mexico, Plexus will make a monetary donation to Mary's Meals, a global child hunger charity that feeds 1.6 + million life-changing meals to some of the world's poorest children every day they attend school.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 global companies according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health-wellness and financial goals. For more information about us visit www.plexusworldwide.com

