Plintron Named 'IoT Platform of the Year' in 7th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron today announced that its IoT Connectivity Management Platform (I-CMP) has been selected as the winner of the 'IoT Platform of the Year' award in the 7th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

Plintrons' IoT Connectivity Management Platform (I-CMP) consists of a single dashboard in which users can view deployments and manage their IoT inventory & lifecycle management including activations, suspension, and ability to fire APIs from existing applications. The solution is compatible with GSMA and regulatory requirements, and is agnostic to SIM form-factors or type of network. Plintron's platform also provides white-labelled branding for MVNOs and is built to support multi-layer organization.

"We developed our breakthrough I-CMP based on customer feedback, especially from the Automotive, Logistics, Manufacturing, and other verticals in order to find a solution for the challenges being faced by customers," said Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-founder, Plintron. "We're thrilled to receive this award from Mobile Breakthrough which solidifies our commitment to innovation and reliability in the IoT Connectivity space. We'll continue to develop solutions to help our customers gain more control and flexibility over their IoT networks."

"Plintron I-CMP is a simple, smart and secure solution that's easy to use and aids customers in faster adoption of IoT. It controls operating costs, improves customer experience, and generates new revenue streams for various industry domains," stated Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Mobile Breakthrough. "Plintron I-CMP is our choice for 'IoT Platform of the Year' given its ability to offer users complete control over their devices, connections, and data all in one place, easily and intuitively."

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 165 million mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including the MVNA/E of the Year for 2 successive years at the MVNO World Congress. www.plintron.com

Media Contact:

Shamik Biswas

marketing@plintron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839055/Plintron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plintron-named-iot-platform-of-the-year-in-7th-annual-mobile-breakthrough-awards-program-301968935.html

SOURCE Plintron