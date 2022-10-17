Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 16:30:00

PLP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DELTA CONECTORES, S.A. DE C.V.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) announced today that it has acquired Delta Conectores, S.A. de C.V.

Preformed Line Products New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Preformed Line Products)

Founded in 1979 and based out of Aguascalientes, Mexico, Delta designs and manufactures substation connector systems and accessory hardware for high-voltage AC systems and is a market leader in Mexico. The acquisition of Delta will greatly expand PLP's operational and technical capabilities in the region while supporting its overall global substation strategy.

"The addition of Delta to the PLP family expands our existing substation product offering. They bring a high level of design expertise and bolster our manufacturing capabilities in North America. We are excited to welcome the Delta team to PLP," stated Ryan Ruhlman, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at PLP.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

MEDIA RELATIONS                         

JOSH NELSON                                                    
MANAGER, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS      
+1 440 473 9120                                                           
JOSH.NELSON@PLP.COM

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plp-announces-acquisition-of-delta-conectores-sa-de-cv-301650892.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Preformed Line Products CoShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Preformed Line Products CoShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Preformed Line Products CoShs 74,44 2,13% Preformed Line Products CoShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX knüpft an positive Vortagesentwicklung an -- DAX legt ebenfalls zu -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich ernuet mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen