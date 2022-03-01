|
01.03.2022 16:00:00
PLP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HOLPLAST, S.R.O.
CLEVELAND, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) announced today that it has acquired HOLPLAST, s.r.o., based in Prostějov, Czech Republic.
"The acquisition of HOLPLAST further strengthens PLP's manufacturing capability to support the increasing global demand for our communications products. Their talented team of employees has a long history of producing high-quality molded components for a demanding customer base and will enhance PLP's existing EMEA operations," stated PLP's Chief Executive Officer and President Rob Ruhlman.
ABOUT PLP
PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plp-announces-acquisition-of-holplast-sro-301492671.html
SOURCE Preformed Line Products
