01.03.2022 16:00:00

PLP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HOLPLAST, S.R.O.

CLEVELAND, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) announced today that it has acquired HOLPLAST, s.r.o., based in Prostějov, Czech Republic.

Preformed Line Products New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Preformed Line Products)

"The acquisition of HOLPLAST further strengthens PLP's manufacturing capability to support the increasing global demand for our communications products. Their talented team of employees has a long history of producing high-quality molded components for a demanding customer base and will enhance PLP's existing EMEA operations," stated PLP's Chief Executive Officer and President Rob Ruhlman.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plp-announces-acquisition-of-holplast-sro-301492671.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Preformed Line Products CoShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Preformed Line Products CoShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Preformed Line Products CoShs 55,27 -0,86% Preformed Line Products CoShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX tiefer -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte ging es am Mittwoch abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit